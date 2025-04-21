IAF officer alleges assault in Bengaluru; FIR registered against unknown persons

Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 04:46 PM IST

Bengaluru, An IAF officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals who chased him on a bike in Bengaluru early Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred while he was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force officer.

Based on a complaint filed by the man's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals, police added.

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose alleged that he was attacked and verbally abused in a road rage incident by men who followed them on a two-wheeler.

He shared a video on Instagram narrating the sequence of events and displaying injuries on his face and neck, with blood visibly oozing from the wounds.

"We stay in DRDO, CV Raman Nagar Phase 1. This morning, my wife was driving me to the airport when a bike came from behind and blocked our car. I will share the dash cam footage too. One of the riders started abusing me in Kannada. Noticing the DRDO sticker on my car, he said, 'You DRDO people', followed by more abuse in Kannada. He then abused my wife. I couldn’t bear it," he alleged in the video.

Recounting the assault, Bose claimed, "When I got out of the car, he immediately hit me on the forehead with his keys. I stood there, shouting, asking if this is how people treat someone from the Army or Defence Forces. More individuals gathered and began abusing us."

Further, he said, "That man even picked up a stone and tried to damage my car. When I tried to stop him, he hit me again. You can see the blood—this is what happened. Thankfully, my wife was there to get me out."

Bose also claimed that they went to the police station but did not receive immediate help.

"But this is what Karnataka has become. I believed in this state, but after today’s incident, I’m shocked. God help us. God give me the strength not to retaliate. But if law and order fail, I will retaliate," Bose alleged in the video.

While the exact location is yet to be officially confirmed, the officer stated that the incident occurred on the route from CV Raman Nagar to the airport.

In a second video posted later, Bose revealed he was headed to Kolkata to visit his ailing father. He described the assault as a "shocking" episode that deeply impacted him and his family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

