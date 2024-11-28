‘If 100 come, only five leave’: Karnataka minister calls Bengaluru’s growth a double-edged sword

A Karnataka Minister recently said, “If 100 people come to Bengaluru, only five leave” when he was questioned about Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams. According to World Population Review, Bangalore's population is now estimated at 14,008,300 in 2024.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, highlighted the immense pressure Bengaluru's rapid growth places on its infrastructure while he was addressing a conclave on November 22, Moneycontrol reported.

“Bengaluru is not just home to Bengalureans; it attracts individuals from Uttar Pradesh, northern India, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond. Many youngsters come here for education and jobs, and we’re also seeing a rise in expats. This has led to very little reverse migration, which increases pressure on our infrastructure,” he said as reported by Moneycontrol

Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges, including traffic congestion and rain-induced disruptions, have often made headlines. He, however, said that things are gradually improving in the city.

Drawing comparisons, he said that even globally admired cities face traffic woes. Recalling a recent trip, Patil shared, “In San Francisco, it took IT Minister Priyank Kharge an hour and 45 minutes to reach the Consul General’s residence for dinner. Yet, people there don’t complain as much.”

Bengaluru, ranked among the top 25 dynamic cities globally, has a population where nearly half are non-Kannadigas, according to Patil. He added, “Bengaluru’s growth is a double-edged sword.

Population growth

According to World Population Review, Bangalore's population is now estimated at 14,008,300 in 2024. In stark contrast, the city's population was just 745,999 in 1950, showcasing remarkable growth over the decades. Furthermore, the World Population Review predicts that the city's population could reach 18 million by 2025.

