In marginal dip, Karnataka sees over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate nears 19%

Of the fresh infections, Bengaluru accounted for 24,135 cases, down from 25,595 on January 19.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 07:56 PM IST
New Delhi

Daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, as well as its capital Bengaluru, declined marginally on Tuesday, with the state logging 40,499 fresh infections, including 24,135 in the city, data shared by state health minister Dr Sudhakar K showed. A day ago, as many as 41,457 people tested positive, of which 25,595 were from the metropolis.

 

Fresh fatalities were recorded at 21, as against 20 on Tuesday. Bengaluru accounted for five new deaths, while on January 18, seven patients passed away in the city due to the viral illness.

The data further showed that 23,209 more people were discharged after recovering from the virus, while active cases rose to 267,650 from 250,381. The state capital has total 184,000 active cases, while the corresponding figures a day ago was 178,000. 

 

