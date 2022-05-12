IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath’s purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government.
Ravindranath in an official communication to the government on Tuesday reportedly said he was prematurely transferred after taking legal action against people involved in a fake caste certificate issue.
The officer was transferred as the Director General of Police (Training) on May 4.
Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them.
“As per Ravindranath’s statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
“M P Renukacharya (former minister and BJP leader) has taken fake ‘Beda Jangama’ caste certificate for his daughter. This was discussed even in the state assembly. He is not eligible to take Beda Jangama. There should be action against him,” the Congress leader alleged in his media statement.
“Where there is corruption, we cannot expect stability and good governance. There is huge corruption in BJP government. How can we expect justice?” the Leader of Opposition said.
Renukacharya, who is also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s political secretary, has not responded to the allegations made by Siddaramaiah.
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
Power theft in Ludhiana: 39 violators nabbed, ₹13.8 lakh collected in fine
The enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday nabbed 39 power pilferers and collected around ₹13.8 lakh in fine from them during raids conducted in Sahnewal and Unit No.3, Focal Point. Seven enforcement squads, accompanied by local police teams, raided residential areas including Tibba village, Natt, Saani, Nandpur and Dharod.
Saffron flag hoisted on mosque in Belagavi, FIR lodged: Police
A case of defiling a place of worship was registered on Wednesday against unknown persons for hoisting a saffron flag on a mosque in Belagavi district, about 500 km from Bengaluru. “A case is registered and an FIR is done against unknown accused. We are working on it (case) and have not found anyone (of the accused),” said Laxman Nimbargi, the superintendent of police, Belagavi rural district.
