Is the Eid holiday on Monday or Tuesday? Many Bengaluru schools confused
The Govt of Karnataka declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, in a notification issued on Saturday.
The notification is causing confusion among schools as the holiday was expected on Tuesday (May 3), as per govt’s previous announcement, in its list of general holidays on November 20, 2021.
ICSE and CBSC boards are having their scheduled exams on Monday. As the class 10 mathematics exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, many school administrators have said they haven’t received any directions regarding what should be done.
As the holiday has been declared, it is expected that the exam will be postponed to another date, says the Principal of an ICSE board school to a leading news website.
According to the central government's holiday calendar, Meethi Eid falls on May 3rd but the celebration will be dependent on the sighting of the new moon as the date of Eid varies from year to year due to the Hijri calendar (lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon).
Usually, the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday is observed at the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.
-
'Zomato' agent, 2 teen killed in horrific car-bike crash in Delhi's Shakarpur
Three people, including a motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato t-shirt, died and two others suffered injuries in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday. After the accident that took place in the early hours, two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the motorcycle rider is yet to be ascertained.
-
‘Sense of amity’: Patna temple, mosque set example amid loudspeaker row
READ MORE: 'Didn't God exist when...,' RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row “Neither we've a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” temple chairman Kishor Kunal said. The story surfaces at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government removed as many as 45,773 loudspeakers from various places of worship during a statewide drive on Saturday.
-
On Maharashtra Day, CM pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India. The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra.
-
Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration
Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones. A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.
-
Maharashtra minister warns mask rule will be back if Covid cases rise
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said if coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, the mandatory mask rule will return. While the state has the highest number of overall cases in the country with over 78.7 lakh infections registered so far, the daily tally has been below 200 since late March. On Saturday, it reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one death.
