Israeli firm to invest 22,900 cr in K’taka to set semiconductor fab

Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab private limited has agreed to invest ₹22,900 crore to set up a semiconductor fab in Karnataka, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly.

“The MoU is a significant agreement amid the competition among various states to attract semiconductor fabs. Karnataka understands that it’s not just the fiscal incentives that matter but availability of a conducive eco-system and overall ease in operations are also important. We have one of the best infrastructures in the country and an abundant skilled talent pool. As a state we are not just trying to bring down the entry barriers for businesses but also make it easier to exit businesses, should it be so required,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

“With robust policies, committed team, best in class infrastructure and ever-increasing talent pool of workers, Karnataka is on its way to become premier investment destination,” he said.

Karnataka has seen significant investments in recent months in various sectors, raising hope of jobs for Covid-19 affected population.

While Karnataka and other states pride in the rise of big-ticket investments that would help create hundreds of thousands of jobs, mostly white-collar, schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has become a source of daily bread for youngsters, some very highly qualified, to seek out a living, HT reported on April 11.

The number of person days created in Karnataka has increased from 8.58 crores in 2017-18 to 16.28 crores in 2021-22, according to official data from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

The number of people who have sought refuge in MNREGA too has nearly doubled in the last five years, data shows.

From 38.91 lakh persons taking up MNREGA jobs in 2017-18, the number has ballooned to 63.92 lakhs in 2021-22, data shows.

The consortium is one of the three applicants for the central government’s $10 billion incentive package for semiconductor manufacturing, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the minister for IT/BT, science and technology said. ISMC has requested 150 acres of land in Mysuru’s Kochanahalli Industrial area.

“This will be one of India’s first and largest semiconductor fabrication units under the central government’s Indian Semiconductor Mission. The project is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities and ancillary semiconductor ecosystem industry development in the area with significant multiplier effects,” Narayan said.

“Semiconductor production in Karnataka will provide further impetus to the economy of the state and we are happy to support global firms to set up manufacturing facilities here,” he added.

Naor Gilon, ambassador of Israel to India, Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General and Limor Bletter, Deputy Chief of Mission of India were present during inking of the MoU.