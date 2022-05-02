Israeli firm to invest ₹22,900 cr in K’taka to set semiconductor fab
Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab private limited has agreed to invest ₹22,900 crore to set up a semiconductor fab in Karnataka, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.
The company is set to fully implement the project over a period of next 7 years with employment potential for 1,500 people directly and another 10,000 indirectly.
“The MoU is a significant agreement amid the competition among various states to attract semiconductor fabs. Karnataka understands that it’s not just the fiscal incentives that matter but availability of a conducive eco-system and overall ease in operations are also important. We have one of the best infrastructures in the country and an abundant skilled talent pool. As a state we are not just trying to bring down the entry barriers for businesses but also make it easier to exit businesses, should it be so required,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
“With robust policies, committed team, best in class infrastructure and ever-increasing talent pool of workers, Karnataka is on its way to become premier investment destination,” he said.
Karnataka has seen significant investments in recent months in various sectors, raising hope of jobs for Covid-19 affected population.
While Karnataka and other states pride in the rise of big-ticket investments that would help create hundreds of thousands of jobs, mostly white-collar, schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has become a source of daily bread for youngsters, some very highly qualified, to seek out a living, HT reported on April 11.
The number of person days created in Karnataka has increased from 8.58 crores in 2017-18 to 16.28 crores in 2021-22, according to official data from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.
The number of people who have sought refuge in MNREGA too has nearly doubled in the last five years, data shows.
From 38.91 lakh persons taking up MNREGA jobs in 2017-18, the number has ballooned to 63.92 lakhs in 2021-22, data shows.
The consortium is one of the three applicants for the central government’s $10 billion incentive package for semiconductor manufacturing, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the minister for IT/BT, science and technology said. ISMC has requested 150 acres of land in Mysuru’s Kochanahalli Industrial area.
“This will be one of India’s first and largest semiconductor fabrication units under the central government’s Indian Semiconductor Mission. The project is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities and ancillary semiconductor ecosystem industry development in the area with significant multiplier effects,” Narayan said.
“Semiconductor production in Karnataka will provide further impetus to the economy of the state and we are happy to support global firms to set up manufacturing facilities here,” he added.
Naor Gilon, ambassador of Israel to India, Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General and Limor Bletter, Deputy Chief of Mission of India were present during inking of the MoU.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Promote DSR and less water consuming rice varieties among farmers: PAU director
Senior officials of Punjab Agricultural University, directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, scientists from Farm Advisory Service Centres, agriculture development officers, and officials from state departments of horticulture and soil and water conservation attended the meeting of extension council at PAU on Saturday evening. Director of extension education, Ashok Kumar, while chairing the meet, lauded the joint efforts of the research and extension scientists during the corona.
-
Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’
A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.
-
No let-up in Covid: 269 fresh cases in UP, one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department, while a Covid patient died in Chandauli. Far, UP has tested 11,14,15,554 Covid samples. “There are 1587 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Sunday. Seventeen districts in the state have zero active cases.
-
Man kills elder brother with a cleaver in Barabanki
A man killed Naimi Lal's elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree in a Barabanki village on Sunday morning, said police officials. Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, “The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimi Lal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.” A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother.
-
K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on Saturday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics