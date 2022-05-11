JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment case.

JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. It is alleged that he was facilitated malpractice by taking money from a candidate who got 21st rank in the PSI examination.

The arrest was a follow-up to the first arrests made in the Hassan district in connection with the case. The CID on Sunday arrested three persons, including one who was part of the provisional list of candidates selected for the 545 PSI posts.

The arrested persons have been identified as Keshavamurthy, president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bekka, and his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination. The CID took them into custody in the last two days.

According to CID, Venugopal was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. After he decided to appear for the PSI exam, Venugopal, along with his father Chandrashekar, approached Keshavamurthy seeking help to pass the examination.

During the investigation, it was found that the JD(S) leader had facilitated the malpractices. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.

At least 23 candidates, who have cleared the examination, have been arrested so far. A senior officer supervising the case for the CID said the investigation has so far been based on the forensic reports the investigators have received. As many as 545 candidates cleared the PSI examinations held in October last year and after the malpractice came to light, the CID asked all candidates to submit their answer sheets before the investigators. These were sent for forensic tests.

As per procedure, a carbon paper is placed under the answer sheet, which the candidates can take with them after the examination is over.

“We have taken these carbon copies from all candidates and sent them for forensic tests along with the original answer sheet. We have gone through around 150 mark cards so far. It is a time-consuming process. As we get evidence, we are making arrests. More arrests may happen in the coming days based on the speed of the forensic tests,” said a CID officer.

Meanwhile, Shashikumar is the third politician arrested in the recruitment case. The CID had arrested Divya Hagaragi, a 41-year-old BJP leader from Kalaburgi who was the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP), women’s unit for facilitating forging at a school owned by her. This list person arrested also includes a block president of the Congress party for the Afzalpur region in the Kalaburagi district, RD Patil, who is said to have played a major role in the rigging of the exam. With Shashikumar’s arrest workers of all three major political parties have been found to have involvement in the case.

