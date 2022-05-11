JD(S) leader held in connection with PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment case.
JD(S) leader and Channarayapatna town municipal council member Shashidhar was arrested after he appeared before the CID. It is alleged that he was facilitated malpractice by taking money from a candidate who got 21st rank in the PSI examination.
The arrest was a follow-up to the first arrests made in the Hassan district in connection with the case. The CID on Sunday arrested three persons, including one who was part of the provisional list of candidates selected for the 545 PSI posts.
The arrested persons have been identified as Keshavamurthy, president of Bekka gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bekka, and his son Venugopal, who was among those who made it to the provisional list of candidates selected after the examination. The CID took them into custody in the last two days.
According to CID, Venugopal was an engineering graduate working for the MGNREGA temporarily in Arsikere taluk. After he decided to appear for the PSI exam, Venugopal, along with his father Chandrashekar, approached Keshavamurthy seeking help to pass the examination.
During the investigation, it was found that the JD(S) leader had facilitated the malpractices. He was absconding when the CID reached his house and later he came before investigators, said, senior officers.
At least 23 candidates, who have cleared the examination, have been arrested so far. A senior officer supervising the case for the CID said the investigation has so far been based on the forensic reports the investigators have received. As many as 545 candidates cleared the PSI examinations held in October last year and after the malpractice came to light, the CID asked all candidates to submit their answer sheets before the investigators. These were sent for forensic tests.
As per procedure, a carbon paper is placed under the answer sheet, which the candidates can take with them after the examination is over.
“We have taken these carbon copies from all candidates and sent them for forensic tests along with the original answer sheet. We have gone through around 150 mark cards so far. It is a time-consuming process. As we get evidence, we are making arrests. More arrests may happen in the coming days based on the speed of the forensic tests,” said a CID officer.
Meanwhile, Shashikumar is the third politician arrested in the recruitment case. The CID had arrested Divya Hagaragi, a 41-year-old BJP leader from Kalaburgi who was the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP), women’s unit for facilitating forging at a school owned by her. This list person arrested also includes a block president of the Congress party for the Afzalpur region in the Kalaburagi district, RD Patil, who is said to have played a major role in the rigging of the exam. With Shashikumar’s arrest workers of all three major political parties have been found to have involvement in the case.
Roadshow held in Ayodhya opposing Raj Thackeray’s visit; MNS says tour on
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour continues to garner eyeballs as saints and mahants in Ayodhya are hellbent on not allowing him to enter the holy town till he apologises for attacking north-Indians in Mumbai in the past. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday convened a meeting of saints and mahants of Ayodhya temples to devise a strategy to prevent Raj's visit.
50-tonne concrete segment falls at Gaziabad project site, none hurt
A concrete segment of about 50 tonnes, being hoisted into place using a high-capacity crane, fell off the under-construction Modinagar site of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on the Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, said officials. The officials of NCR Transport Corporation, which is developing the project, said that they will initiate an inquiry into the incident.
18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune
Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted Ravindranath's resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
