Karnataka: 19-year-old student trapped in Nandi Hills. What IAF did next? Watch

In a daring mission, the Indian Air Force and the Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 feet from a steep cliff on to a rocky ledge at the Nandi Hill, news agency ANI reported. In the video shared by ANI, the IAF chopper is seen hovering around the ledge where the student was stuck after he fell from the cliff.

According to news agency PTI, the victim was a 19-year-old youth from Delhi who studied at an engineering college in Bengaluru.

"Nishank had come alone for trekking and fell into the gorge. After slipping, he fortunately got stuck. Had he slipped from there, he would have fallen into a cliff of about 300 feet below," GK Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Chiklaballapur, told the agency.

The youth immediately called up the police and shared his location.

According to the Chikkaballapur SP, the police team along with the state disaster relief force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot but couldn't help. As a result, the Indian Air Force station at Yelahanka was contacted.

An Mi17 helicopter was sent to rescue the youth who was stuck in the Brahmagiri rocks after falling 200 feet from the cliff.

After a search and guidance of the local police, the IAF was able to locate the stranded victim, the air force statement said.

The terrain being treacherous for a landing, the flight gunner of the Mi17 was lowered by a winch close to the trekker. The flight gunner helped him harness and lifted him up.

The onboard air force medical assistant attended to the survivor while the helicopter flew him to Yelahanka from where he was taken to the nearest civil hospital, the statement said.

The Indian Air Force's evacuation comes days after a similar rescue operation undertaken by the Indian Army in Kerala. A trapped trekker called R Babu was rescued from the cleft of a hill in Palakkad after 45 hours. The Indian Army, Navy and the NDRF had carried out the rescue operation. (With PTI inputs)

