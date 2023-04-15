Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Uncertainty over ticket for Shettar

As assembly elections approach fast, most political parties in Karnataka are facing rebellions, resignations and retirements, with several excluded leaders defecting to their rivals to obtain tickets to the crucial poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi join the Congress on Friday after he was denied a ticket from Athani assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) released their second candidates' list for the poll, leaving out party second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy's sister-in-law Bhavai Revanna, who was eyeing a ticket from Hassan.

Leaders are also expected to file their nominations soon. Follow here for the latest updates.