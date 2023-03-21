Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit on March 25
Karnataka is set to go into Assembly polls in May this year. With less than two months remaining, all parties are ramping up their campaigns, putting out manifestos and announcing candidates. Follow here for the latest updates.
As assembly elections approach fast, a political slugfest has ensued in the southern state of Karnataka, where parties are mounting attacks on one another by releasing last-minute schemes and making poll promises.
Mar 21, 2023 12:37 PM IST
PM Modi to embark on 7th visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25
PM Narendra Modi will set foot in poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur, and the much-awaited Whitefield Metro Line in Bengaluru, among other programmes.
This will be the PM’s seventh visit to Karnataka this year. The Prime Minister was in Karnataka on March 12 to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. (PTI)
Mar 21, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Siddaramaiah's supporters protest after Cong high command decides not to field him from Kolar
Karnataka leader of opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah's supporters staged a protest outside his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, requesting him to contest the upcoming assembly election in the state from the Kolar Assembly constituency. According to party sources, the decision was taken by Congress high command after a survey report showed hostile situation for Siddaramaiah in Kolar.
“Where I have said that I will not contest from Kolar or any other constituency. I have left it to the party's high command and whatever they decide, I will abide by it. People are joining our party because BJP will lose,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Mar 21, 2023 11:32 AM IST
‘My remote control is with someone else but what about Nadda?’: Cong chief Kharge
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge clapped back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remote control" jibe at him on Monday asked where was BJP chief J P Nadda's remote control was.
"Modi came to Belagavi and said - Kharge has become President (Congress), but remote control is with someone else. Okay, my remote control is with someone else, but where is Nadda's (BJP national President J P Nadda) remote control?" Kharge asked while addressing the ‘Yuva Kranti Samavesha’ in Karnataka's Belagavi.
Mar 21, 2023 11:05 AM IST
‘Will fight elections unitedly…’: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attempted to end the speculations of infighting within his party's Karnataka unit ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state. Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Karnataka when he stated that all leaders of the party will contest the elections together.
His remarks came amid talks of infighting among KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and former CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who are both said to vying for the chief ministerial spot.
Mar 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns from Karnataka Legislative Council
BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur, a former MLA from Gurmitkal, resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday. Some reports said he quit after being denied a ticket.
Chinchansur, from the Koli-Kabbaliga community, had joined the BJP in 2018 after quitting the Congress. He may now jump back to the grand old party, reports said. Chinchansur is the second to quit the BJP this month, after former BJP MLC Puttanna. (ANI)
Mar 21, 2023 10:01 AM IST
‘Scared of defeat…’: Karnataka CM Bommai after Cong releases poll promise
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress after the grand old party unveiled it’s fourth poll promise ahead of crucial assembly elections - of giving a monthly allowance to the unemployed youth of the state.
CM Bommai said the Congress has continued the series of releasing bogus schemes over fears of losing the election. "The Congress party had promised to give a monthly payment of ₹1,500 to degree holders in Rajasthan but has not been implemented. In Chattisgarh, they had assured ₹1,500 which is not in the ground. Like this, they have not kept up promises in four to five states. That list of unfulfilled promises will be released soon," the CM added.
Mar 21, 2023 09:28 AM IST
AAP releases its first list of 80 candidates
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to extend its presence in Karnataka, released its first list, comprising 80 candidates, who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
Karnataka state president, Prithvi Reddy, addressed a press conference on Monday and said the first list includes Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa, who will contest from Chickpet, former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer K Mathai (Shanti Nagar), B T Naganna (Rajajinagar), Mohan Dasari (C V Raman Nagar), Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout) and Ajay Gowda from Padmanabhanagar. (PTI)