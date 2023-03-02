Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CET-2023 to take place for three days from May 20

Karnataka CET-2023 to take place for three days from May 20

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 02, 2023 08:40 AM IST

The Common Entrance Test-2023 for professional courses and Kannada language will take place on May 20, 21 and 22, the Karnataka Examination Authority said on Wednesday.

The exam for Biology paper will take place on May 20 at 10.30 AM and Mathematics at 2.30 PM.
"The KEA is conducting the CET-2023 on May 20 and 21 for admission to Professional Courses and Kannada Language Examination on May 22. Registration and filling of application online will commence from 11 AM on March 2. The last date to fill the application online is April 5 and the last date to pay the application fee is April 7," the KEA said in a statement.

The question papers of the CET-2023 will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.

The exam for Biology paper will take place on May 20 at 10.30 AM and Mathematics at 2.30 PM. Physics paper on May 21 at 10.30 AM and Chemistry at 2.30 PM.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on May 22 at 11.30 AM.

