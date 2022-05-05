Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget.

Bommai conducted review meetings of the department of health, social welfare and rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR), among others.

“The chief minister conducted review meetings with heads of prominent departments to speed the implementation of announcements made in the 2022-23 budget,” according to a statement from the chief minister office (CMO).

The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.

He has also asked that a sports meet be held in all rural areas in the form of a “festival”.

“Under the Amrit Grama Panchayat scheme, all works undertook in 750 grama panchayats who will each be given ₹25 lakhs, should be completed by June end. There should be more importance given to grama panchayat roads,” the chief minister instructed officials.

He also said that all works undertaken under Batch-1 of the JalJeevan mission should be completed in the next two months, and all tender processes for Batch-II should be completed by the month’s end.

The chief minister will conduct review meetings on primary, secondary and higher education, women and child welfare, cooperation as well as the backward classes departments on Thursday.