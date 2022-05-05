Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget.
Bommai conducted review meetings of the department of health, social welfare and rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR), among others.
“The chief minister conducted review meetings with heads of prominent departments to speed the implementation of announcements made in the 2022-23 budget,” according to a statement from the chief minister office (CMO).
The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.
He has also asked that a sports meet be held in all rural areas in the form of a “festival”.
“Under the Amrit Grama Panchayat scheme, all works undertook in 750 grama panchayats who will each be given ₹25 lakhs, should be completed by June end. There should be more importance given to grama panchayat roads,” the chief minister instructed officials.
He also said that all works undertaken under Batch-1 of the JalJeevan mission should be completed in the next two months, and all tender processes for Batch-II should be completed by the month’s end.
The chief minister will conduct review meetings on primary, secondary and higher education, women and child welfare, cooperation as well as the backward classes departments on Thursday.
-
All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions. The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
-
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
-
Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A 'havan' and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year. The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
-
Haryana reduces taxes to make liquor price competitive
For keeping the prices of alcoholic drinks competitive, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a series of measures to ward off inflow of liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Delhi. Approving the excise policy for 2022-23, the cabinet reduced the value added tax (VAT) for country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), wine, beer from 13-14% to 12%. Officials said there will be no increase in the excise duty of most IMFL brands.
-
‘Not informed’: Delhi Police files kidnapping case as Punjab team arrests Bagga
A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police hours after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by their Punjab counterparts from the national capital. Bagga was brought back to Delhi from Haryana earlier in the day following a few hours of drama and tussle among the police departments. Officials said the Punjab Police personnel did not inform the local team before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.
