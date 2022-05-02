Karnataka CM Bommai: Won't give even an inch of land to Maharashtra
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged politicians of Maharashtra not to use language bogey or border issue for their political survival, as he made it clear that the state will not give even an inch of its land to the neighbouring state.
Noting that several Kannada speaking areas were in Maharashtra, he said the thinking is on about incorporating them into Karnataka. He was responding to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement on Sunday that they would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in border areas of neighbouring Karnataka to include those places in Maharashtra.
"There is a political crisis in Maharashtra, it is there now, their entire government is on the rock bottom, so they create a language bogey and raise the border issue. To survive politically they do this," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, Karnataka's stand on the border issue is very clear, and the state is not going to yield for anything. "We stand firmly by our decisions, they (Maharashtra) also know it. I strongly urge the politicians of Maharashtra not to use language bogey or border issue for their political survival," he said, adding that there is no question of giving even an inch of Karnataka's land.
Maharashtra claims the border district of Belagavi and nearby areas were part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but is currently a part of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.
"While we are celebrating 62 years of formation of Maharashtra, we regret that the Marathi-speaking villages in Bidar, Bhalki, Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani and other places in Karnataka could not be merged with Maharashtra. The citizens of Maharashtra and its government are with their fight to be part of Maharashtra.
I assure that we would keep supporting their fight till these villages become part of Maharashtra," Pawar had said on the occasion of Maharashtra's foundation day on Sunday. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been fighting in the border areas of Belagavi for the merger of 800-odd villages with Maharashtra, had also some time ago submitted a memorandum of their demands to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
On its part as an assertion that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka has built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru, where the legislature session is held once a year.
ISMC invest ₹22,900 crore in Karnataka: Why it's a big deal
Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium which will invest ₹22,900 crore ($3 billion) in Karnataka state to set up the country's first and largest semiconductor chip-making plant on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on behalf of Karnataka and ISMC director Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
MP: Police buy motorcycle for man delivering food on bicycle
In a humanitarian gesture, some Indore police personnel have purchased a motorcycle for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery firm after they saw Jay Halde working hard to delivery food parcels at people's homes on his bicycle. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi on Monday said during night patrolling, he recently saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to delivery food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh.
Nawab Malik being treated at JJ Hospital for three days, his lawyer tells court
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was undergoing treatment at state-run JJ Hospital in a serious condition for the past three days, Malik's' lawyer informed the court on Monday. The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader's counsel, Kushal Mor, said Malik's condition came to light after his family members when to visit him at the jail to deliver home-cooked food. The hearing was currently underway.
Karauli incident was an experiment by BJP: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that violence cannot be the answer to violence and what happened in Karauli was “an experiment by the BJP”, which “has been done in seven states on Ram Navami”. The CM further said that the BJP is thinking of ways on how to stop development works.
Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," CSMIA spokesperson. The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday (May 10). "All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm," CSMIA spokesperson said.
