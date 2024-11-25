 Karnataka CM directs officials to submit proposal for gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka CM directs officials to submit proposal for gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 25, 2024 05:54 PM IST

The directive follows a request from MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, who highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to submit a proposal for constructing a gold chariot for the presiding deity of the state, Goddess Chamundeshwari, official sources said on Monday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru's Chamundeshwari temple (file pic)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru's Chamundeshwari temple (file pic)

The directive follows a request from Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dinesh Gooligowda, who highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Chamundeshwari Temple on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, which dates back to the 12th century AD.

Gooligowda noted that the existing wooden chariot, donated by devotees from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has deteriorated over time.

“Devotees have expressed their desire to organise a ‘rathotsava’ using a gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari. This proposal has been under consideration for some time, with an estimated cost of 100 crore,” the MLC said.

He emphasised that the government’s financial involvement would not be required, as devotees are willing to contribute towards making the chariot a reality.

Gooligowda proposed a deadline for the 2025 Dasara festival for the completion of the chariot, ensuring it is ready for the grand procession featuring the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

