Karnataka CM directs officials to submit proposal for gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to submit a proposal for constructing a gold chariot for the presiding deity of the state, Goddess Chamundeshwari, official sources said on Monday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru's Chamundeshwari temple (file pic)

Also Read - Amazon scam case: Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in ₹69 lakh fraud, calls it ‘modern age crime’

The directive follows a request from Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dinesh Gooligowda, who highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Chamundeshwari Temple on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, which dates back to the 12th century AD.

Gooligowda noted that the existing wooden chariot, donated by devotees from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has deteriorated over time.

“Devotees have expressed their desire to organise a ‘rathotsava’ using a gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari. This proposal has been under consideration for some time, with an estimated cost of ₹100 crore,” the MLC said.

Also Read - Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara claims ‘EVM hacking’ in Maharashtra, demands to bring back ballot papers

He emphasised that the government’s financial involvement would not be required, as devotees are willing to contribute towards making the chariot a reality.

Gooligowda proposed a deadline for the 2025 Dasara festival for the completion of the chariot, ensuring it is ready for the grand procession featuring the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.