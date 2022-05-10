Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation

Karnataka CM Bommai warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai warned government officials that he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation. (HT_PRINT)
Published on May 10, 2022 08:59 AM IST
PTI |

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. “You are under my radar. My government will not tolerate any delay in implementing the budget programmes. I am watching all of you,” Bommai said. 

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. "You are all young. God has given you an opportunity to do good work. Make best use of the opportunity. Serve the poor and the weaker sections. Make your contribution in building a new India by building a new Karnataka,” Bommai said. 

However delay and corruption in implementing budget programmes will not be tolerated, Bommai told officials and asked them to keep his warning in mind and work honestly. The Chief Minister also asked the officers to restore public faith in the system by implementing the welfare programmes announced by the government. 

He emphasised that the scholarships for the school children, empowerment of women and programmes for Sthree Shakthi Groups need to be implemented effectively. Bommai also told them to take bold decisions in implementing the programmes. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said. 

RELATED STORIES

During the meeting, Bommai reminded them that the administration should be for the people and the government programmes should be taken to the people's doorstep through decentralisation of power. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them. 

Imparting discipline among the Panchayat Development Officers, inspecting the work sites frequently, preparing a roadmap to implement budget programmes were among the instructions given by the Chief Minister to the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru politics
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP