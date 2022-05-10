Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. “You are under my radar. My government will not tolerate any delay in implementing the budget programmes. I am watching all of you,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. "You are all young. God has given you an opportunity to do good work. Make best use of the opportunity. Serve the poor and the weaker sections. Make your contribution in building a new India by building a new Karnataka,” Bommai said.

However delay and corruption in implementing budget programmes will not be tolerated, Bommai told officials and asked them to keep his warning in mind and work honestly. The Chief Minister also asked the officers to restore public faith in the system by implementing the welfare programmes announced by the government.

He emphasised that the scholarships for the school children, empowerment of women and programmes for Sthree Shakthi Groups need to be implemented effectively. Bommai also told them to take bold decisions in implementing the programmes. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said.

During the meeting, Bommai reminded them that the administration should be for the people and the government programmes should be taken to the people's doorstep through decentralisation of power. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them.

Imparting discipline among the Panchayat Development Officers, inspecting the work sites frequently, preparing a roadmap to implement budget programmes were among the instructions given by the Chief Minister to the officials.

