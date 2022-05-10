Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation
- Karnataka CM Bommai warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. “You are under my radar. My government will not tolerate any delay in implementing the budget programmes. I am watching all of you,” Bommai said.
The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. "You are all young. God has given you an opportunity to do good work. Make best use of the opportunity. Serve the poor and the weaker sections. Make your contribution in building a new India by building a new Karnataka,” Bommai said.
However delay and corruption in implementing budget programmes will not be tolerated, Bommai told officials and asked them to keep his warning in mind and work honestly. The Chief Minister also asked the officers to restore public faith in the system by implementing the welfare programmes announced by the government.
He emphasised that the scholarships for the school children, empowerment of women and programmes for Sthree Shakthi Groups need to be implemented effectively. Bommai also told them to take bold decisions in implementing the programmes. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said.
During the meeting, Bommai reminded them that the administration should be for the people and the government programmes should be taken to the people's doorstep through decentralisation of power. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them.
Imparting discipline among the Panchayat Development Officers, inspecting the work sites frequently, preparing a roadmap to implement budget programmes were among the instructions given by the Chief Minister to the officials.
After UP, Karnataka will implement SC order on loudspeakers, says Bommai
After Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik sounded the bugle against loudspeakers at mosques Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has that the state government will ensure to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of loudspeakers in public places in a cordial manner. The Chief Minister spoke to media persons on the issue after chairing a meeting of CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and at a programme organised by Gayathri Peetha Mutt.
Boy dies, 3 kids hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in Ramban
A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said. Mohammad Basit sister Shabnam, 10, and neighbours Sania Bano, 10, and Razia Bano , 8, were referred to a Jammu hospital for specialised treatment.
Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death
Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district. Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head.
In a first, J&K’s migratory tribals, livestock offered a lift for highland pastures
The lush green pastures and mountains of Kashmir would welcome their annual pastoral friends earlier than usual this year. In a first, J&K's tribal affairs department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various hot Jammu districts to the highland pastures in Kashmir. A small population of Gaddi-Sippi travels within the Jammu division.
Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police
Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.
