Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training
The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a home minister or an education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?"
"MLAs M P Appachu, K G Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana varga event of the Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our constitution?" he further asked.
The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them. Siddaramaiah suggested that Education Minister B C Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise 'illegal' activities.
"BJP should clarify their relationship with organizations like the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities," the Karnataka Congress leader said.
"Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?" he further questioned.
Furthermore, some right-wing organisations filed a memorandum on Monday to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city. To this, the state Congress working President Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble."
Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it and appeal to the people to maintain peace."
In the wake of the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri row, activists of the right-wing organisations on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple.
The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque and hence they demanded permission to perform pujas within its premises.
The activists also claimed that there is historical proof that the Jamia Masjid was built on the Anjaneya Temple.
-
Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal/Neemuch: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Monday night barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure to stem violence after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine. District collector Mayank Agrawal said Section 144 was imposed and the situation was now under control.
-
Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt
A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said. The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan. (More details on the accident are awaited)
-
Delhiwale: Portrait of a childhood
Noor Ahmad is just 14. More astonishing is the fact that despite being so young, he lives far from his family. Noor Ahmad explains that “when one doesn't have much money at home, then one has to go to distant places to earn money”. At night, he eats out in an eatery. While discussing his inability to attend school, Noor Ahmad remarks that he is not able to read English.
-
Khemka approaches HC seeking quashing of FIR
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Panchkula under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Senior advocate RS Cheema is likely to appear for the IAS officer. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, managing director, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. Verma, too, was booked on a complaint from Khemka.
-
Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination
Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost ₹80/kg. Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.
