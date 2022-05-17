Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training

The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a home minister or an education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?"

"MLAs M P Appachu, K G Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana varga event of the Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our constitution?" he further asked.

The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them. Siddaramaiah suggested that Education Minister B C Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise 'illegal' activities.

"BJP should clarify their relationship with organizations like the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities," the Karnataka Congress leader said.

"Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?" he further questioned.

Furthermore, some right-wing organisations filed a memorandum on Monday to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city. To this, the state Congress working President Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble."

Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it and appeal to the people to maintain peace."

In the wake of the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri row, activists of the right-wing organisations on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple.

The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque and hence they demanded permission to perform pujas within its premises.

The activists also claimed that there is historical proof that the Jamia Masjid was built on the Anjaneya Temple.