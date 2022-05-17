Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training
bengaluru news

Karnataka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over arms training

The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town.
A week-long arms training camp held by the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Kodagu district has sparked outrage.
A week-long arms training camp held by the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Kodagu district has sparked outrage.
Published on May 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land. Do we have a home minister or an education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?"

"MLAs M P Appachu, K G Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana varga event of the Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our constitution?" he further asked.

The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them. Siddaramaiah suggested that Education Minister B C Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise 'illegal' activities.

"BJP should clarify their relationship with organizations like the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities," the Karnataka Congress leader said.

"Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?" he further questioned.

Furthermore, some right-wing organisations filed a memorandum on Monday to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city. To this, the state Congress working President Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble."

Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it and appeal to the people to maintain peace."

In the wake of the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri row, activists of the right-wing organisations on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple.

The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque and hence they demanded permission to perform pujas within its premises.

The activists also claimed that there is historical proof that the Jamia Masjid was built on the Anjaneya Temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru religion bajrang dal politics + 2 more
bengaluru religion bajrang dal politics + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • No First Information Report was lodged till late on Monday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh

    Bhopal/Neemuch: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Monday night barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure to stem violence after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine. District collector Mayank Agrawal said Section 144 was imposed and the situation was now under control.

  • Lucknow-Agra Expressway accident: Several people were injured in the accident.&nbsp;

    Bus with 50 onboard overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 1 dead, several hurt

    A bus with at least 50 people onboard met with an accident on Tuesday as it overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. One person has dead and at least five people are critically injured, police said. The bus was headed to Bihar from Rajasthan. (More details on the accident are awaited)

  • Noor Ahmad says he arrived in Delhi two years ago with his ‘mama’ (uncle) who lives nearby, in Darya Ganj.

    Delhiwale: Portrait of a childhood

    Noor Ahmad is just 14. More astonishing is the fact that despite being so young, he lives far from his family. Noor Ahmad explains that “when one doesn't have much money at home, then one has to go to distant places to earn money”. At night, he eats out in an eatery. While discussing his inability to attend school, Noor Ahmad remarks that he is not able to read English.

  • The allegations are of allegedly making appointments at Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in an illegal and arbitrary manner when senior Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka served as its MD. (File photo)

    Khemka approaches HC seeking quashing of FIR

    Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Panchkula under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Senior advocate RS Cheema is likely to appear for the IAS officer. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, managing director, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. Verma, too, was booked on a complaint from Khemka.

  • As per the notification issued by the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s regional centre in Karnal, the lot of this variety sold between February 25 and April 4 this year, which had the germination capacity above the fixed 80%, has been recalled as there is a possibility of decline in the germination. (AP file photo)

    Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination

    Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost 80/kg. Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out