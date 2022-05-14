Karnataka: Corporator accuses Congress leader of 3.5cr fraud

A corporator from Karnataka’s Ballari NMD Arif Basha, has filed a complaint of cheating against a Congress leader who allegedly took ₹3.5 crore from him on the pretext of making him the mayor but has since reneged on the same.

“In Ballari’s Cowl bazaar police station, one FIR has been registered by a person named Asif who is from the same locality and is a corporator of ward no 30. He has complained that last year after corporation elections, a person named (AY) Yarriswamy took ₹3.5 crore with the promise of making him mayor,” Saidulu Avadath, superintendent of Ballari district police, said on Friday. Yarriswamy, a Congress leader, is the brother of Congress MLA Nagendra.

He said since the reservation for mayor post was changed to woman, Asif went to ask Yarriswamy to return the money and was given death threats.

“Based on this, we have filed an FIR under IPC sections for cheating and for giving death threats. We are probing how the money was transferred and how it was acquired. We have issued a notice to Yarriswamy who said that he was not in the city for the past two days,” the SP said.

The incident adds to the growing allegations of having to pay bribes to secure key positions within local and state government as well as other administrative services.

Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the firebrand BJP legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura), had alleged that some people from Delhi had demanded ₹2,500 crore to make him the chief minister last year. Law enforcement authorities in Karnataka are also probing the case releasing to the appointment of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) as well as professors for government colleges in which candidates are said to have paid almost around ₹80 lakh for favorable results in these exams and recruitment process.

Corruption is rampant in Karnataka and allegations of paying bribes is considered a common part of life in the southern state for any services related to the government.

The state contractor’s association in November alleged that elected representatives demand as much as 40% commission or bribes to award public work contacts and before release of payments, adding to the charges against the BJP government.

A Congress leader from the district said Asif was a former BJP worker and has been used to target Yarriswamy ahead of the 2023 assembly election. “They are trying to dupe our leader Yerriswamy. Asif was with the BJP and is now a Congress corporator who has links with his old party. The BJP minister (reference to B Sriramulu) and Ali Khan have forced Asif to do this as it would damage Cowl Bazaar seat and win it themselves. But won’t let this happen. All of us will stand with Yarriswamy,” he said.

Activist SR Hiremath also alleged that Sriramulu, Karnataka’s minister for transport and scheduled tribes affairs, had encroached 27.25 acres of land which he said was “brazen and shameless”.

Multiple calls to the minister and his office went unanswered.