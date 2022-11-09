Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka education dept clarifies over adult filmstar's photo on TET admit card

Karnataka education dept clarifies over adult filmstar's photo on TET admit card

Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:11 AM IST

The department, in a statement, said that the access to the login to the portal belongs solely to the candidate and the department is not responsible for the said mistake. The department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

State education minister BC Nagesh issued a statement that the candidate has to upload the photo on the portal while filling up the application form. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Special Officer of Education Department, Karnataka on Tuesday issued a clarification on the incident pertaining to the purported 'photoshop' image of an adult filmstar on the admit card of a Teacher Eligibility Test aspirant. The image of the admit card went viral.

This came after Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the photo of a former adult film star had replaced that of the picture of the appearing candidate in the admit card.

"In the admit card for the recruitment of teachers, the photograph of a blue-film star has been published instead of the candidate. What else can be expected from the party watching the blue film in the House?" BR Naidu tweeted sharing the purported picture of the admit card.

Reacting to the allegations, the office of BC Nagesh who is the state education minister, issued a statement and said that the candidate has to upload the photo on the portal while filling up the application form, while also adding that when the department reached out to her, the candidate had said that her husband's friend had uploaded her information to the portal.

"The candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone's photo on her admit card, she said her husband's friend uploaded her information," Nagesh said in a statement.

The education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident and initiated a police investigation.

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 per cent of the candidates have appeared for the examination, the education minister informed.

karnataka bengaluru education
Story Saved
