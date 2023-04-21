Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Devanahalli
- With the assembly poll approaching fast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the southern state and take stock of the BJP's preparations.
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, for which results are due May 13. With the crucial poll approaching fast, all major parties are ramping up their campaigns and taking out rallies, mounting attacks on one another.
Over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the election till Thursday, the last day for filing of the papers. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 21, and the last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.
In a surprise move just hours before the deadline for filing papers, Congress MP D K Suresh, the brother of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, entered the fray from the Kanakapura assembly constituency, from where his elder brother is contesting. The Bengaluru rural MP filed his papers as a "backup plan" in case Shivakumar's nomination gets rejected.
Fri, 21 Apr 2023 11:09 AM
Amit Shah to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take out a roadshow in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday, and also take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka.
This is Shah's first visit to the state after announcement of the poll schedule on March 29.
Fri, 21 Apr 2023 10:42 AM
‘1.35 lakh new voters between 18-19 years added’: BBMP chief Tushar Giri Nath - Report
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Wednesday said there are 1.35 lakh voters aged between 18 to 19 years, who will vote for the first time in the upcoming assembly polls.
"A total of five lakh voters have been added since January 2023,” he added while speaking at a voter awareness campaign organised by Bengaluru Chamber of Industries and Commerce (BCIC) in the city on Wednesday, The New Indian Express reported.