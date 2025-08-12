Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka government tables Assembly bills for gig workers

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 10:12 pm IST

Karnataka government tables Assembly bills for gig workers

Bengaluru, The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled 15 bills, including one to provide social security and welfare to the gig workers.

Karnataka government tables Assembly bills for gig workers
Karnataka government tables Assembly bills for gig workers

The Prohibition of Child Marriage bill was also tabled.

The government said the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers Bill, 2025 is aimed to protect the rights of platform based gig workers.

It also intends to place obligations on aggregator or platform in relation to social security, occupational health and safety, transparency in automated monitoring and decision-making system, to provide dispute resolution mechanisms, to establish a welfare board and create a welfare fund for platform based gig workers.

The 16-member board will have Labour Minister as its ex-officio chairperson, additional chief secretary or the principal secretary of labour department as the ex-officio member.

It will have four representative body of gig workers, an equal number of representative body of aggregator, two representatives from the civil society with experience in the field and a technical expert.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill makes "attempt and preparation to make engagement of a child punishable by rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to two years or with fine, which may extend to one lakh or with both".

The Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Bill enables posting of MBBS graduates even in urban areas which remain surplus even after posting to rural areas, posting of post graduates to community health centres and other hospitals in rural areas and issuing conditional, No Objection certificate to pursue higher studies like PG and super specialty courses upon submitting an undertaking to fulfill the obligation of one year compulsory service.

Bills that were passed include Civil Services Bill, Tank Conservation and Development Authority Bill that sets the buffer zone regulations and prevents the misuse of lakes, Fire Force Bill, Medical Registration Bill, and Universities Bill.

Other bills pertain to setting up development authority or board for Banavasi, Sarvajna Kshetra, Kitturu, Kudala Sangama, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area, Kaginele and Basavakalyana.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka government tables Assembly bills for gig workers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On