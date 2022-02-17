Karnataka govt cites HC order, tells minority dept-run institutions to bar hijab

UDUPI: The Karnataka government’s minority department has issued a circular to ban students from wearing hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, and other religious attire at educational institutions run by the department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The circular, dated February 16, was issued by Major P Manivannan, the secretary for minority welfare, haj and wakf department, said that the restriction on religious attire will be applicable even at residential schools run by the minority department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

The circular quoted the operative part of the Karnataka high court’s interim order that asked the state government to reopen educational institutions in the state and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. “Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We make it very clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress/uniform,” the order adds.

In several districts, there were reports of students in these minority department-run institutions being allowed inside with the hijab, which was an accepted practice in many places.

The circular comes at a time when the resistance against the restrictions has seen a sharp rise since the first week of February, with protests reported from various districts of Karnataka.

Students, their parents and other supporters, have remained steadfast in their demands to be allowed into class with the Hijab.

They have said that Muslim students are being forced to choose between education and the freedom to practice their own religion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh, however, played down the protests, saying the “problem” is limited to only a handful of high schools and pre-university colleges.

“Out of 75,000 schools and colleges, problem persists in eight colleges. We will resolve this. We are happy that all the students have followed our order,” he said.