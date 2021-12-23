K’taka govt stands by anti-conversion bill aimed to favour the vulnerable: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday the anti-conversion bill that was passed in the Assembly has been framed according to the law and is meant to favour the vulnerable section. He said his government stands by the legislation, adding the bill is aimed at getting rid of the menace of religious conversion.

“Vulnerable sections like SC, ST, OBC, poor people have been exploited through allurement. We want to stop that. The bill is as per the law and pro-vulnerable section. We stand by it,” Bommai told reporters.

The bill, titled Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed by the assembly earlier in the day amid uproar from the opposition.

The bill provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. The violators will face up to three-ten years of jail time and a fine of ₹1,00,000.

The Congress, which labelled the legislation as "anti-people", "inhuman", "anti-constitutional", "anti-poor" and "draconian", said it should not be passed for any reason and be withdrawn.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka alleged that the anti-conversion bill was originally initiated by the former Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, who is currently serving as the leader of the Opposition, first denied it, but after going through the records in the speaker's office, said that as the chief minister he had then only asked the draft bill be placed before the cabinet and no concrete decision was taken in this regard.

As Siddaramaiah called the bill an agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bommai said, “Certainly, there's nothing to hide. He (Siddaramaiah) himself had printed the bill and signed the draft. He's a part of it. He approved the RSS agenda in 2016 itself.”

The Janata Dal (Secular) has also opposed the bill with party leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy stating the state government wanted to damage certain sections by passing the bill.