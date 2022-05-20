Karnataka govt to constitute 8 task forces to monitor development in Bengaluru
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains.
The Chief Minister along with MLAs and Ministers from the city and officials on Friday visited several rain-affected areas of K R Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar and surrounding areas to assess the situation and gave necessary instructions. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
"For each zone (under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) we are forming a task force which will be headed by a Minister, while MLAs, MLCs and MPs will be its members; it will also have engineers and joint commissioners," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, they will monitor development works and will have powers to take decisions whenever faced with emergency situations due to heavy rains and floods.
"So eight task forces will be constituted for eight zones in the city today itself and under them all the work will be managed. We have taken this important decision," he added. Meanwhile, taking a serious view, the Chief Minister has directed Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner to immediately cancel the notification issued for change of land use from water body to residential purpose, citing cartographic errors in the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015.
He also directed action on officers responsible for issuing this notification against public interest, following which the BDA Commissioner has issued a cancellation order, and action on erring officers will follow forthwith. "They (officials) said there was some cartographic error, I did not agree to it. These are all nonsense, so we have cancelled the notification and there is no question of allowing any layouts in the notified lake area," Bommai said commenting on the issue.
-
CM Bommai scraps BDA's controversial water body conversion notice after outrage
The Bengaluru Development Authority came under fire on social media when it put out a notice looking to categorise a 'water body' as residential property as there was a cartographical error in its 2015 plan. Considering the outrage it sparked by the citizens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio himself, on Friday decided to scrap the notice. Many angry netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissent.
-
Don’t come in large numbers to Gyanvapi this Friday, masjid committee to devotees
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, has asked devotees not to turn up at the mosque in large numbers for the Friday prayers but to offer prayers in their respective localities. The appeal was made ahead of the Friday prayers by the committee's joint secretary SM Yasin citing the May 16 court-ordered bar on accessing the wuzu khaana (ablution tank) where a 'Shivling' was ostensibly found.
-
Calcutta HC orders Bengal admn to clear DA of govt employees within 3 months
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Mamata Banerjee administration to clear the pending dearness allowance (DA) of West Bengal government employees within three months. According to estimates shared by state government employees associations, there are around one million government employees and pensioners who could benefit from the move. The high court order triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition party the Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
-
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts
BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics