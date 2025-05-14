Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday announced that the state government will completely take over the management of 108 ambulance services from a private agency, citing "mismanagement" under their control. Karnataka govt to take over 108 ambulance services from private agency citing 'mismanagement'

"These 108 ambulances were being managed by a private agency until now, and there were many problems with the system," he said, adding that by next month, the department will bring all ambulances in the state under its management.

"We have decided to manage it ourselves. The command control will be with us. We will handle it. We have decided to move away from private management," he told reporters at a press conference.

Rao said the state government has made all the necessary preparations to manage the 108 ambulance services on its own and has already conducted a successful trial operation in Chamarajanagara district.

Highlighting the importance of the 108 ambulance service for public health, Rao said, "Its management was not being done properly by the private agency. Although the government paid the agency, the salaries of ambulance staff were not being paid on time."

Further, he added, "The government had to intervene multiple times to resolve the issues faced by ambulance drivers. If the government manages the service, all these problems can be resolved in the future."

Rao reiterated that the ownership of the 108 ambulances rests with the government.

"The government also bore all costs, including fuel and salaries of the drivers, while the operations were being handled by the private agency through a command centre," he added.

"If the health department runs the service instead of a private agency, the government exchequer will save hundreds of crores. This decision has also been taken to improve the system," Rao said.

Thereafter, the Health Department will take over 108 ambulance services through its command control centre, with a central hub in Bengaluru and district-level centres across the state, he added.

Rao announced that under the National Health Mission , the salaries of MBBS doctors, specialist doctors, and staff nurses working in Special Newborn Care Units and Intensive Care Units have been significantly revised and increased.

According to the health department, the move follows a detailed proposal submitted by the state government, which has now been approved under the NHM Supplementary Record of Proceedings 2024–26.

As per the revised structure, doctors will receive ₹60,000, specialist doctors ₹1.40 lakh, and staff nurses ₹22,000.

"For the position of Major Clinical Specialist , the initial salary has been fixed at ₹1.40 lakh. Experienced candidates will receive an additional 2.5 per cent increment per year of relevant experience at the time of appointment," the official statement added.

The revised salary structure will apply only to newly recruited personnel. Existing staff will continue to receive their current salaries but may choose to resign and reapply under the new recruitment process.

"This salary revision is expected to attract a larger pool of qualified doctors under the NHM, thereby improving services related to maternal and child health, surgeries, and both inpatient and outpatient care. Ultimately, this will enhance healthcare delivery and benefit the public at large," the statement added.

