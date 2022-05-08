Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP

The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs. The staff recruited by BBMP will also be converted to the payrolls of the health department. The equipment procured by the civic body will also be handed over.

Health and medical education minister K Sudhakar told the media that the move was aimed at making the health care facilities uniform across the state. “People should get quality health care services across the State, whether it is urban or rural areas. This move will help us integrate the health programs of the Union and State governments and ensure effective implementation. The decision will also enable better management of UPHCs and streamlining of administrative issues for better service delivery,” he said.

The centres were earlier with the department and handed over to the BBMP for a year when the pandemic hit the state. However, officials said the 51 centres are located in the peripheral areas of the city and that the centres in the core city would continue to remain under BBMP. Their future is yet to be decided.

The move comes as the state is witnessing a rise in the Covid cases. On Saturday, Karnataka reported 171 new cases, 121 recoveries and no deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,945, according to the health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell of the Karnataka police has issued a warning about online scams in the name of booster shots. According to an advisory, fraudsters have been calling people introducing themselves as calling from the health department and collecting details under the pretext of providing booster shots. “After collecting the details, they ask people to transfer money as a fee for the service,” a Bengaluru cyber cell official said.

The officer added that the fraudsters have been using social media to get details of people who are vaccinated since many have posted their vaccine certificates online.

