Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs. The staff recruited by BBMP will also be converted to the payrolls of the health department. The equipment procured by the civic body will also be handed over.
Health and medical education minister K Sudhakar told the media that the move was aimed at making the health care facilities uniform across the state. “People should get quality health care services across the State, whether it is urban or rural areas. This move will help us integrate the health programs of the Union and State governments and ensure effective implementation. The decision will also enable better management of UPHCs and streamlining of administrative issues for better service delivery,” he said.
The centres were earlier with the department and handed over to the BBMP for a year when the pandemic hit the state. However, officials said the 51 centres are located in the peripheral areas of the city and that the centres in the core city would continue to remain under BBMP. Their future is yet to be decided.
The move comes as the state is witnessing a rise in the Covid cases. On Saturday, Karnataka reported 171 new cases, 121 recoveries and no deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,945, according to the health department bulletin.
Meanwhile, the cyber cell of the Karnataka police has issued a warning about online scams in the name of booster shots. According to an advisory, fraudsters have been calling people introducing themselves as calling from the health department and collecting details under the pretext of providing booster shots. “After collecting the details, they ask people to transfer money as a fee for the service,” a Bengaluru cyber cell official said.
The officer added that the fraudsters have been using social media to get details of people who are vaccinated since many have posted their vaccine certificates online.
-
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
-
Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula. The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India. “We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country's youngest sporting talent to our state,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
-
Security agencies interrogate suspected Khalistani terrorists over breach at int’l border
National security agencies, including the Border Security Force and police of different states, are jointly interrogating the suspected Khalistani terrorists who were arrested in Karnal. The security agencies are trying to trace the terrorists' network and the modus operandi they adopted for repeated delivery of arms and explosives from Pakistan, which has exposed a breach in the security system at the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur.
-
First RRTS trainset handed over to NCRTC
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Saturday received the first trainset of the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System project at Alstom's plant in Savli, Gujarat. The first fully-fitted trainset will be transported by road on Monday and will reach Ghaziabad's Duhai depot in the next couple of days. “With design speed of 180kmph, this new age transit system will help in managing rapid urbanisation and polycentric development across the region,” added Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).
-
After bars, now liquor vends can stay open 24X7 in Gurugram
In a major change aimed at boosting revenues and counter Delhi government's excise policy, as part of which bars and restaurants serving liquor can now stay open up to 3am, liquor vends in urban areas of Gurugram can now stay open for 24 hours after paying an additional licence fee. “Our target is to attract the customers going to Delhi; the new excise policy has been designed to increase revenues,” said BVK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics