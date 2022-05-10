Karnataka HC: Adopting non abandoned or non orphaned child is not an offence
- The Karnataka High Court ruled that adopting a child directly from the parents, where the ward is not abandoned or surrendered or an orphan, does not constitute an offence.
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that adopting a child directly from the parents, where the ward is not abandoned or surrendered or an orphan, does not constitute an offence under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar, in a recent order, quashed the proceedings against four people in the Magistrate court. “In the absence of any declaration that the child is deserted by his biological or adoptive parents or guardians, the filing of the charge sheet is also without any substance,” the High Court said.
Banu Begum, a resident of Koppal, had delivered twin girls in 2018, and one of these children was given in adoption by her and her husband Mahiboobsab Nabisab to the couple Zareena Begum and Shaakshavali Abdulsab Hudedamani.
The two couples had executed the adoption deed on a ₹20 stamp paper. This was taken into cognisance by a Magistrate under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice Act and the four of them were issued summons. The couple approached the High Court against this.
In the Court, the Government pleader submitted that the adoption constituted a crime under Section 80 of the Act as provisions of procedure of adoption was not followed.
Under the said provision, a person is stated to have committed an offence, if he/she takes a child on adoption who is an orphan, abandoned or surrendered child without following the provisions or procedures as provided under the Act.
-
Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home. Police have been unable to track him down. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
-
Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a 'symbol of Mughal slavery'. “Tughlaq Road - Akbar Road, Guru Gobind Singh Marg - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.
-
Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
Members of a right-wing outfit were staging a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
-
Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran
A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh's Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar's West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on a Nepalii, Tuesday afterthe Shahi, was rescued and his two abductors arrested. Bagaha sub-divisional police officer Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli.
-
Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast
A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night's blast. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics