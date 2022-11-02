Karnataka: Here is how to report vehicle theft without going to police station
The residents of Karnataka now do not need to go to a police station to file an FIR if their two-wheeler or four-wheeler is stolen. Karnataka police on Monday announced that they can now file an e-FIR on their Citizen Centric Portal.
According to the video the department released, a person who wants to file an e-FIR should sign up to the portal for credentials. After logging in, one can click on ‘vehicle theft’ option under the e-FIR category. A new page pops up and a person needs to fill in all the details of the vehicle such as registration number and place of theft etc. A copy of the complaint letter needs to be uploaded in the further step and a person will receive a complaint registration number from the police department. It can be further used to download the e-FIR from the portal and the status of the complaint can also be viewed on the website.
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood took to social media and wrote, “Vehicle Stolen? Finding it difficult to lodge Fir? Do it online. A citizen centric initiative of KSP. We aim to do away with avoidable footfalls to the police stations.”
He also said that making false complaints will be a punishable offence. “However, making false and mischievous complaints is a punishable offence,” added the top cop.
Earlier, Karnataka DGP said that they are aiming to reduce 3 million footfalls to police stations across the state by introducing online services for the people of Karnataka.
