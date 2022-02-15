Karnataka hijab row: Muslim leaders meet CM Bommai, some students skip exam

Muslim leaders in Karnataka met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday amid the ongoing row over a ban on hijab in state-run educational institutions.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the leaders, UT Khader, from the Congress said the delegation requested the chief minister to distribute funds for the welfare of all minority communities equally.

"In the last two years, the budget for education and empowerment programmes of the minorities welfare department has been cut down. Students are suffering, Khader added.

Meanwhile, some students refused to sit for their class 10 preparatory examinations after they were reportedly asked to remove the hijab before entering the school.

Karnataka: Several students skip Class 10 preparatory exams at Karnataka Public School in Shivamogga city



The incident happened at Karnataka Public School in Shivamogga. "I was asked to remove my hijab before entering the school. I can't do it, so I chose not to appear in the exam," Hina Kausar, a student of the school, was quoted as saying by ANI.

In another instance, a parent of a student of a government Urdu school in Udupi's Pakirnagar area said she would not send her daughter to school due to the sudden ban on hijab.

"I'm not sending her to school after a ban on hijab in school. Till now, many from our family have studied in this school wearing hijab. Why is there a sudden change in rules?" the parent said.

The tehsildar of Udupi district said a meeting of parents and teachers was underway regarding the issue.

High schools reopened in the southern state on Monday amid prohibitory orders in some sensitive areas in districts such as Udupi, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada. Section-144 of the CrPC is in place in all such sensitive areas in these districts.

The hijab row intensified earlier this month after some educational institutes in the state barred Muslim girls from entering the campuses wearing the hijab, a headscarf. With five Assembly elections underway and politicians joining the conversation, the issue has now made headlines across the country and even drawn international attention.

The protests have expanded to more colleges in the state and outside with some of them reporting incidents of violence and stone-pelting. The BJP government in the state then decided to close all high schools and colleges for a few days. A hearing is underway in the high court.

