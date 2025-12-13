Karnataka invites bids for feasibility study of 3 sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's second airport: Report

The process to identify a location for Bengaluru’s long-planned second airport has formally begun, with the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC) inviting bids to appoint a consultant for a detailed feasibility study of three shortlisted sites on the city’s outskirts. With three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru's 2nd airport, the city aims to accommodate its rapid growth. (HT Archives (For representation))

The consultant will be tasked with preparing a comprehensive strategic and technical assessment to determine which location is best suited for a new greenfield airport, a Moneycontrol reportsaid. The move follows an initial evaluation by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The shortlisted locations include two adjoining sites near Kanakapura Road, namely Chudahalli and Somanahalli, and a third site near Nelamangala along the Tumakuru Road corridor. Around 4,500 acres of land have been identified at each location for the project. While Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has publicly supported a Kanakapura Road option, Home Minister G Parameshwara has backed the Tumakuru Road site, reflecting differing views within the government, the report said.

According to the tender document, the two Kanakapura Road parcels partially overlap and may be assessed both separately and together as a potential combined site. KSIIDC has also kept the option open to add another location to the study later, depending on timelines and costs agreed upon with the selected consultant.

The push for a second airport comes as Bengaluru continues to expand as one of India’s fastest-growing metropolitan hubs, with steady increases in passenger and cargo movement. The urgency has also been sharpened by neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s move to fast-track a new international airport in Hosur, close to the Karnataka border, with a planned annual capacity of 30 million passengers.

What will the feasibility study do?

The feasibility study will cover technical, environmental, operational and financial factors. This includes analysing land characteristics, topography, weather patterns, access to utilities, surrounding development, and environmental sensitivities. Detailed surveys, such as geotechnical, hydrological and obstacle limitation studies, will also be conducted.