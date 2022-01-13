Karnataka logs 25,005 new Covid-19 cases with over 18,000 from Bengaluru Urban, active caseload above 100,000

The daily Covid-19 tally in Karnataka remained above the 20,000-mark for the second straight day on Thursday after 25,005 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the total confirmed infections in the state reached 3,124,524. On Wednesday, the state saw 21,390 infections.

Also, as many as eight people lost their lives to the disease on the day, taking the death toll to 38,397, a bulletin from the state health department showed.

Meanwhile, the active caseload crossed the 100,000-mark and was recorded at 115,733, an increase of 22,634 cases from the 93,099 reported on the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate in the state stood at 12.39% and in Bengaluru the positivity rate was at 20%, state health minister Sudhakar said in a tweet. Bengaluru Urban, with 90,893 infections, also accounted for the maximum number of active cases in the state.

According to data shared by Sudhakar, hospitalisation rates were lower during the current wave of infections than during the second wave. Between January 1 and 11, hospitalisation was 6% while 1% were admitted in Covid Care Centres and 93% were confined to home isolation, the data shared by the minister showed.

“Hospitalisation rate in the 3rd wave is lower than 2nd wave as of now. That is no reason for complacency, please follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stay safe,” he tweeted.

The state has so far reported 479 cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and no new cases pertaining to the strain were reported in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sudhakar attended a review meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. The PM was briefed of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the state’s preparedness.

“Attended the #Covid19 review virtual meeting chaired by our PM @Narendramodi ji today and briefed him about the current situation in Karnataka, the preparedness of our healthcare infrastructure system to tackle the rising numbers of Omicron cases, the status of our vaccination campaign & measures taken for home isolation” Bommai said.

So far, 91,031,507 doses of the vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state, the data from the Co-WIN dashboard at 9.55pm showed. This included the 214,621 ‘precautionary’ third doses that are administered only to healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities.