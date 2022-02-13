Karnataka logs 3,202 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

The declining trend in daily Covid-19 infections continued in Karnataka on Saturday with the state logging 3,202 new cases and 38 fatalities taking the aggregate and toll to 39,24,297 and 39,613 respectively, the state health department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the department said 8,988 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,845,903. Active cases stood at 38,747.

Bengaluru urban district reported 1,293 infections and 10 deaths.

Other districts too logged fresh cases including 250 in Belagavi, 197 in Mysuru, 155 in Shivamogga, 142 in Tumakuru and 126 in Ballari.

There were deaths reported in 19 districts, including four in Dakshina Kannada, three in Haveri and two each in Ballari, Bidar, Dharwad, Mysuru, Raichur and Tumakuru.

There were zero deaths in 12 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.95 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.

As many as 1,08,534 tests were conducted including 81,798 RT-PCR tests taking the total tests to 6.33 crore so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were 1,12,406 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.82 crore, the department added