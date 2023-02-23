Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Man urinates on woman passenger's seat in KSRTC bus - Report

ByYamini C S
Feb 23, 2023 01:39 PM IST

A 32-year-old man urinated on a woman co-passenger's seat on a KSRTC bus on Tuesday night, reports said.

In yet another bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man reportedly urinated on a woman co-passenger's seat in a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, going from Vijayapura to Mangaluru. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, The Times of India reported.

This comes after a prominent incident last year in November when an inebriated male passenger, Shankar Mishra, urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

The man, who could not be identified, urinated on the 20-year-old woman co-passenger's seat in the non-AC sleeper KSRTC bus near Hubballi during a dinner stop at a restaurant.

There was no one present on the bus when the incident occurred, a senior official from the Mangaluru division of the KSRTC said. The woman shouted for help as soon as she returned to the bus and saw what was happening, after which several passengers and the bus crew rushed in and confronted the man, he added.

"He was in an inebriated state. He also misbehaved with the co-passengers and the bus crew. As he was uncontrollable, the passengers forced the crew to deboard him," a co-passenger told the publication.

The woman passenger, who was in a state of shock after the incident, refused to file a complaint on the issue, therefore, the bus went on with the journey after deboarding the intoxicated man, a KSRTC official said.

Another co-passenger said the man was a mechanical engineer and was travelling from Vijayapura to Mangaluru. "The bus crew cleaned the bag and the seat immediately and ensured the safety of the woman," the co-passenger added.

