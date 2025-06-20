Bengaluru, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday directed forest officials to identify and prune branches of dangerous trees during rains as they cause loss of life and property. Karnataka Minister Khandre asks forest officials to identify, prune branches of dangerous trees

Speaking at the launch of a campaign to protect trees here, the minister expressed grief over the death of 29-year-old Akshay after a tree branch fell on him recently.

Citing experts, Khandre said that tall or shallow-rooted trees fall during rains and strong winds, mainly due to concrete, stone slabs and tiles laid around the roots, preventing water from seeping into the ground. The National Green Tribunal has also issued an order in this regard, and the state government has already released an official order, the minister noted.

The BBMP Special Commissioner on Thursday ordered the removal of concrete around trees, he pointed out and said that henceforth, while planting saplings along roadsides, it should be ensured that there is soil within a one-meter radius.

He emphasised that the BBMP and local bodies of all cities across the state, the Highway Authority, the Horticulture Department, and the Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department must take action to remove tar or concrete around existing trees.

Khandre further instructed that the Tree Authority should hold regular meetings, identify dangerous trees and take immediate action to prune hazardous branches.

"Everyone needs oxygen, but people say they don't want trees in front of their houses because fallen leaves cause litter. Some even cut trees because they block house aesthetics or shop signage," he regretted, appealing to the public not to lay concrete around trees or cut them illegally.

Experts say that a person should have 7 trees for him to breathe comfortably. But today, Bengaluru has become a concrete jungle, and there is not even one tree for seven people here. Therefore, everyone should come forward for tree conservation and promotion, he said.

"Bengaluru has grown enormously. Once upon a time, it was known as a paradise for retirees and a garden city. But today, wherever you look, you see high-rise buildings. We must take action to preserve greenery. It is everyone's responsibility. A tree is life. Those who protect trees will be protected by trees," he said, pledging his commitment as Forest Minister to increase green cover and implement tree conservation measures across the state.

According to him, about 2,041 acres of forest land have been encroached upon in Bengaluru Urban district. Out of these, in the last two years alone, 128 acres valued at approximately ₹4,000 crore have been recovered from encroachers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.