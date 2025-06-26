Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Karnataka Minister Parameshwara asks students not to ruin lives with drugs

PTI
Jun 26, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Karnataka Minister Parameshwara asks students not to ruin lives with drugs

Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday urged students not to ruin their lives by getting addicted to drugs, as they have a bright future ahead.

Karnataka Minister Parameshwara asks students not to ruin lives with drugs
Karnataka Minister Parameshwara asks students not to ruin lives with drugs

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event organised by the Bengaluru City Police at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

Over the past year, narcotics worth 45 crore, including 4,000 kg of marijuana, have been seized, the minister said.

Noting the involvement of foreign students in the drug trade, he said that more than 200 foreign nationals have been deported.

Parameshwara stated that there is a global movement against drug and human trafficking, and efforts are being made to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

People need to understand both the physical and psychological harm caused by drugs, he underlined.

Stating that legal action is being taken to curb drug rackets, the minister said law enforcement alone is not enough. Programmes are being developed to awaken the minds of the youth and to convey messages in a way that resonates with them, he said.

If individuals continue drug activities even after awareness efforts, strict legal action will be taken, he warned.

According to Parameshwara, in some states, assets of drug peddlers are being confiscated and action is being taken under the Goonda Act. In the previous legislative session, the chief minister declared to make Karnataka drug-free.

Recalling how Punjab was once referred to as ‘Udta Punjab’ due to the severe impact of drugs, he said such a situation will not be allowed in Karnataka.

The minister said even stricter measures will be taken to eliminate drug activities. Awareness campaigns have reached 6.5 lakh students across Karnataka. "Students have a bright future and should not ruin their lives by getting addicted to drugs," Parameshwara said.

He asked the police officials from each station to visit schools and colleges on a monthly basis to gather information about the drug control measure.

The minister also said that every college has been instructed to form an Anti-Drug Committee.

"The state police department will not compromise on this issue. Citizens should immediately inform the police about drug activities through a QR code. If any illegal activity is observed in the surroundings, it should be reported," he said.

A ‘Raksha’ QR Code was also released on the occasion. It allows the public to share information about drugs with the police.

Director General of Police M A Saleem, Director General of Cyber Crimes and Narcotics Control Pranav Mohanty were among those present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
