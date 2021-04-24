Karnataka: Police get tough as weekend curfew comes into effect

Police got tough in the urban areas of Karnataka on Saturday as a stringent weekend curfew came into effect to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police got tough in the urban areas of Karnataka on Saturday as a stringent weekend curfew came into effect to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lathi-wielding policemen dotted all the important roads, junctions and markets of the cities to ensure that no one violated the norm. In some places, they forced the shopkeepers to wind up their businesses as they tried to open the shops with a hope that there was no prohibition on the sale of essential goods. The government imposed a stringent weekend curfew till May 4, which would come into effect from 9 PM on Friday till 6 AM on Monday in order to contain the spread of Covid. The decision was taken as the daily caseload reached close to 30,000 cases a day on Saturday while the daily fatality exceeded the 200-mark during the day. In addition to it, there were about 2.35 lakh active cases in Karnataka, most of which were from the city.