Karnataka reports 107 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 333

Karnataka reported 107 Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally in the state to 333, informed state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the country has reported 3,007 cases of Omicron variant so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (465).

India has reported two deaths due to the Omicron variant so far, one being in Rajasthan and the other in Odisha.

India reported 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the country's Covid-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386.

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 3,71,363. It accounts for 1.05 per cent of the country's total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.74 per cent.

With the recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of Covid recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,71,845. The current recovery rate is at 97.57 per cent.

The country also reported 302 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,178.