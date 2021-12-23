Karnataka reports 12 new cases of Omicron, state's caseload rises to 31

12 new cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant have been detected in Karnataka, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday, adding that with these fresh infections, total 31 such cases have been found in the southern state thus far.

Also Read | Covid-19: Nationwide caseload up by 7,495 cases; Omicron tally at 236

“12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31,” the minister tweeted, sharing a list of new patients infected with the strain in the southern state.

12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31:

1.20 yr female, Bengaluru

2.56 yr male, Bengaluru

3.54 yr female, Bengaluru

4.27 yr male, Mangaluru (returning from from Ghana)

1/3....#Omicron #COVID19 @BSBommai @mansukhmandviya — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 23, 2021

Among the 12 new cases, 10 were reported from Bengaluru alone, of which seven were foreign returnees. Among those, five passengers arrived from the United Kingdom, while one each landed from Nigeria and Denmark.

Also Read | Bengaluru Urban first Karnataka district to achieve 100% vaccination: Minister

Of the remaining two, Mangaluru and Mysuru reported one case each, both foreign arrivals (Ghana and Switzerland, respectively).

The emergence of fresh Omicron infections in Karnataka, as well in other states, has prompted respective governments to introduce curbs ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. For New Year events, the Karnataka government has made full vaccination mandatory, and permitted celebrations in clubs and restaurants, albeit at only 50 per cent of the total capacity.

Also Read | No New Year celebration in public, only jabbed can visit clubs: Karnataka widens virus curbs

The restrictions will be in effect from December 30, 2021 till January 2, 2022.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the overall Covid-19 situation in the country.