Karnataka reports another Covid cluster, this time in Mangaluru

A fresh Covid-19 cluster was reported in Karnataka after nine students tested positive for the infection on Monday, according to the state health department statement. The incident occurred in a college in Mangaluru, and the positive results arrived after a total of 173 samples were tested for the virus. The college has now been declared a containment zone.

“We have sent samples for genomic sequencing to detect the variant. We have effectively isolated the hostel. Those students who have tested positive for novel coronavirus have been quarantined at the hostel. All those who are infected are aged above 18,” said deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Rajendra KV.

This development comes only hours after the cluster Covid-19 cases reported in Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday witnessed a rise in the number of affected people, with 21 more students and one staffer testing positive for the virus. Following testing of 457 samples of both students and staff members in the Jawahar Navodaya School in Seegodu in Chikkamagaluru district, as many as 69 individuals, including 59 students and 10 staffers, were found to be infected with the coronavirus. Similar clusters were reported in educational institutions in Dharwad, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hassan and Mysuru districts, health department officials said.

There has been a consistent uptick of Covid-19 clusters in the southern state, which led the state government to issue guidelines to combat the situation. According to the new norms, any area reporting three Covid-19 cases will be declared a cluster, as opposed to the earlier 10. Furthermore, both doses of Covid-19 vaccine shots have been made mandatory for people to visit apartment complexes, and if one has been marked a cluster, no one will be permitted to enter the building.

The new rules hold even more significance as the state reported two cases. Meanwhile, the government has initiated action to establish a Genome Sequencing Lab in the state. The health secretary has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring the necessary equipment and experts for the purpose, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said speaking to media persons at his residence in Hubli on Tuesday.

“All the districts have Covid testing labs. Genome sequencing needs expert systems and modern equipment. The spread of the new variant, Omicron, has necessitated sending test samples in suspect cases for Omicron, to genome sequence testing in NCBS. Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly,” Bommai said.