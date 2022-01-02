Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka students denied entry to classroom for wearing hijab, seek help

"Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom," said a student of the college.
Students of a government college in Karnataka's Udipi have claimed they were denied entry into a classroom for wearing hijab.(AFP Representative Photo)
A government college in Karnataka's Udupi on Saturday allegedly prevented some students from entering the classroom wearing hijab, according to district authorities.

"Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom," said a student of the college.

Later, a delegation including some students of the college along with some members of the Islamic Organization of India approached District Collector Kurma Rao regarding the incident. Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation.

The collector said he spoke to the principal of the college regarding the issue.

"We were told to bring our parents to college but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours," said a student.

"Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab but now we are being discriminated in this manner," said another student. 

