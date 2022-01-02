Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka students denied entry to classroom for wearing hijab, seek help
bengaluru news

Karnataka students denied entry to classroom for wearing hijab, seek help

  • "Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom," said a student of the college.
Students of a government college in Karnataka's Udipi have claimed they were denied entry into a classroom for wearing hijab.(AFP Representative Photo)
Students of a government college in Karnataka's Udipi have claimed they were denied entry into a classroom for wearing hijab.(AFP Representative Photo)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Udipi

A government college in Karnataka's Udupi on Saturday allegedly prevented some students from entering the classroom wearing hijab, according to district authorities.

"Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom," said a student of the college.

Later, a delegation including some students of the college along with some members of the Islamic Organization of India approached District Collector Kurma Rao regarding the incident. Five girls who were stopped from entering the classroom were part of the delegation.

The collector said he spoke to the principal of the college regarding the issue.

"We were told to bring our parents to college but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours," said a student.

"Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab but now we are being discriminated in this manner," said another student. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out