Karnataka students seen offering 'namaz' in classroom, video goes viral
bengaluru news

Karnataka students seen offering ‘namaz’ in classroom, video goes viral

The teachers of the school said once the video was brought to their attention, they directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom.
Screengrab taken from viral video on Twitter of students offering 'namaz' inside the classroom of a government primary school in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:50 PM IST
PTI | Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Amid the boiling tensions over wearing hijabs at educational institutions, a video went viral on social media platforms of a few students from the Muslim community purportedly offering 'namaz' inside the classroom of a government primary school at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The video was shot on February 4, according to various reports but it came to light when it went viral and the locals came out with objections. In the footage shared, a few young men, allegedly students of the school, were seen kneeling down and touching their heads to the ground while reading namaz.

Following several complaints to the police by the locals, officials of the education department visited the school on Friday. The teachers of the school said once the video was brought to their attention, they directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom.

The education department subsequently directed its resource person to visit the school and submit a report on the incident immediately, block education officer C Lokesh told news agency PTI.

A huge controversy broke out last week when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women.

Over the next few days, many students were seen walking the streets wearing saffron shawls as a mark of protest against hijabs.

Observing that the right to freedom of religion is "susceptible to reasonable restrictions", the Karnataka High Court restrained all students from wearing any sort of religious dress within the classroom premises in the state, regardless of their religion or faith, until further orders, in educational institutions with a dress code.

The court observed that endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen. However, protests against the hijab ban continued to grow in some parts of the country.

Topics
hijab
