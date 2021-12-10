Karnataka to issue separate guidelines for hostels, Covid-19 clusters: CM Bommai

Separate guidelines would be issued for student hostels and Covid clusters as part of Covid management in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, he said, details have been obtained from the expert committee on the prevailing situation on Covid and the new variant Omicron.

"Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But still, caution would continue as the committee has advised. Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai said.

The chief minister also said that the vaccination drive would be intensified again as the ministers suggested at the meeting.

"The precautions and guidelines at border areas of the state would continue. Action has been taken to ensure double dose vaccination and RT-PCR test for students from Kerala."

On imposing night curfew, restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bommai said that an appropriate decision would be taken next week after taking stock of the situation.

