Karnataka to review night curfew? CM Basavaraj Bommai to take decision today

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will review the Covid-19 containment measures announced by his government, including the night curfew, after business establishments in the state complained against the restriction.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, hotel and pub owners, auto-rickshaw and taxi owners have requested the Karnataka government to reconsider its decision regarding night curfew and New Year curbs, saying this is the major business season for them.

The Bommai government announced the night curfew for 10 days as part of its containment measures to control the further spread and it has been in effect across the state from Tuesday night. It will be effective from 10pm to 5am every day till January 7 morning, during which no activities will be allowed.

"I'm observing all of them. Let’s see, after I go to Bengaluru tomorrow, I will take a decision in this connection," Bommai said on Wednesday in response to a question regarding opposition to the night curfew.

The government has also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places, and eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s tally of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has risen to 48 after five new infections were reported on Wednesday.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday, of these five new Omicron cases, one travelled from the United States, another from the US via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai.

"All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested," Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 566 fresh Covid-19 cases, 245 recoveries, and six deaths. With the addition of new cases and fatalities, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,05,798, of which 7,771 are active cases, and the death toll rose to 38,324.