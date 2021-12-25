Karnataka: BJP dithers to table anti-conversion bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Friday held back tabling of the contentious anti-conversion bill in the upper house of the state legislature, delaying a law it considers key to its core ideology.

With barely a day to go in the legislative council before the end of the winter session in Belagavi, about 505 km from Bengaluru, the BJP decided against tabling the bill after managing its passage in the assembly despite stiff opposition on Thursday.

“There was not enough time for discussions on the bill so we decided against it,” said a BJP legislator, requesting not to be named.

He added that the BJP will get the bill passed in the joint session of the legislature likely to be held in the first quarter of the next year.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill has become one of the more controversial legislations proposed by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government that has been accused of trying to polarise the population with laws meant to divide people.

Since the idea of such a bill was first mooted during the monsoon session, there has been a spate of attacks against the Christian community across several regions in the state.

The BJP has been trying to introduce laws in line with its core beliefs and in line with its ideological parent, RSS, like the anti-cattle slaughter bill and the special marriages act which the right wing calls ‘love jihad’. Senior BJP leaders said the special marriages provision has been partially included in anti-conversion bill.

The BJP is also looking to consolidate some of its core support base under the larger umbrella of Hindu and Hindutva in a political climate that is caste-centric.

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), the two main opposition parties in the state, had opposed the tabling and passing of the bill in the assembly.

Despite winning higher number of seats in the December 10 MLC polls, the BJP is still short of one vote to get the contentious anti-conversion bill passed in the council when they decide to table it next.

“We are just one short of the magic number (38) and the likes of Lakhan Jarkiholi (Independent) will help passing the bill,” the legislator cited above said.

The BJP fell short of securing a majority and gaining control in the upper house of the Karnataka legislature which would force the saffron outfit to continue its dependence on outside support for passage of key and contentious bills.

The BJP won 11 out of the 25 seats that went to the polls on December 10 which now takes its tally to 37--one short of the halfway mark in the 75-member house.

Though the Congress did see an overall reduction in its tally in the upper house, the national outfit managed to win 11 seats in a hotly contested election that has helped the party gain steam with more polls in the state next year.

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) was decimated as the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led regional outfit managed to win just 2 out the seven it contested and even lost in several districts which it considered a stronghold.

While the JD(S) walking out helped the BJP with the passage of the anti-cattle slaughter bill, the regional outfit has opposed the anti-conversion bill far more vehemently.