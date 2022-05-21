Karnataka: Congress slams contractors’ outfit for going silent on ‘corrupt ministers’
The opposition Congress has taken on the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which had threatened to release details of the ministers involved in corruption in the state.
The association on April 13 had said they would expose the corruption of “four to five ministers and around 25 MLAs” if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai doesn’t meet them and resolve the issue of kickbacks. The association had threatened to release a dossier on the same in a month’s time.
The association made the statement following the death of contractor and BJP worker Santosh Patil, who died by suicide after accusing former minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribes. Even though the deadline was over, the association didn’t release any documents.
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said his party suspects that a deal was struck between the association and the chief minister during a meeting that was held last month. “After making so much noise, they have gone quiet. Won’t it raise questions? The contractors’ association had threatened to stop all works if the government failed to take action. Meanwhile, Bommai called them for a meeting. I don’t know what internal understanding happened. Looking at their silence, it could be that some fixing has taken place,” Siddaramaiah said.
He added that even if both parties had come to understanding, the Congress will take up the matter. “The president of association D Kempanna had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 40% commission charge. The letter itself is a document. We demanded a probe based on that,” Siddaramaiah said.
He was referring to a letter written by the contractors’ association in July last year to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter surfaced in November last year, wherein contractors had alleged that elected representatives and other officials were harassing them and demanding bribes.
D Kempanna, president of the association, had decided to withdraw the protest as the state government has largely agreed to “our major demands”. He said on May 11 that the finance department issued a circular to all the departments in which the state government ordered payment and settlement of all the pending bills related to the public works department (PWD) on a first-come-first-served basis.
It asked the departments to clear the bills of the contractors with immediate effect on a seniority basis, the circular said. “All procurement authorities must ensure that tenders are invited and received through dedicated authorities that have been set up only for those purposes at taluk, district and state level,” the circular said.
The state government has decided to let go of its earlier condition that contractors bidding for projects valued above ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore must own relevant equipment. “The government has exempted this clause for tendering projects worth up to ₹3 crore,” the circular said.
The finance department also directed that procurement agencies award tenders only to the lowest evaluated price bidders. “Only those contractors who are technically and commercially qualified with the lowest bidding rates shall be awarded contracts. Other than them, no outsiders shall be entertained. If the contractor refuses for an agreement post the awarding of tender or is disqualified from the execution of the awarded work, the EMD amount of the bidder shall be forfeited and projects are re-tendered through a fresh tender.”
After the death of Patil, the association’s main demand was an impartial inquiry into the death either by the CBI or by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge. Though no action had been taken on this issue, the association has decided to withdraw its protest.
When HT contacted officials for a response, they pointed to the circular that they said addressed the grievances of the contractors.
